Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) and HFF Inc. (NYSE:HF) Comparing side by side

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) and HFF Inc. (NYSE:HF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy Holdings Corp. 11 0.09 N/A 0.74 10.73 HFF Inc. 45 0.00 N/A 3.14 14.25

Table 1 highlights Realogy Holdings Corp. and HFF Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HFF Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Realogy Holdings Corp. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Realogy Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than HFF Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Realogy Holdings Corp. and HFF Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy Holdings Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.4% HFF Inc. 0.00% 41.6% 12.6%

Risk and Volatility

Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. HFF Inc. on the other hand, has 1.7 beta which makes it 70.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Realogy Holdings Corp. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, HFF Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. HFF Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Realogy Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Realogy Holdings Corp. and HFF Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy Holdings Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 HFF Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11.67 is Realogy Holdings Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 135.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares and 88.6% of HFF Inc. shares. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.7% of HFF Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realogy Holdings Corp. -4.34% -37.87% -55.59% -56.35% -67.98% -45.91% HFF Inc. -1.39% -6% 4.38% 22.78% 38.2% 40.7%

For the past year Realogy Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while HFF Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors HFF Inc. beats Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

HFF, Inc. provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital in the United States commercial real estate industry. It offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land. The company also provides investment sales services to commercial real estate owners; and equity placement and private equity alternatives and solutions, as well as assists clients in the sale of their commercial real estate debt note portfolios. In addition, it offers private equity, investment banking, and advisory services, including equity capital to establish joint ventures relating to identified properties or properties to be acquired by a fund sponsor; private placements of preferred securities; entity-level advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, sales and divestitures, management buyouts, and recapitalizations and restructurings; and institutional marketing and fund-raising for public and private commercial real estate companies. Further, the company provides commercial loan servicing to life insurance companies. HFF, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. HFF, Inc. is a subsidiary of HFF Holdings, LLC.