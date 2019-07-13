Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Comparing side by side

As Property Management companies, Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy Holdings Corp. 12 0.11 N/A 0.74 10.73 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 35 4.32 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Realogy Holdings Corp. and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy Holdings Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.4% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.55 beta indicates that Realogy Holdings Corp. is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Realogy Holdings Corp. Its rival Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Realogy Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Realogy Holdings Corp. and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy Holdings Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Realogy Holdings Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 108.77% and an $11.67 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares and 46.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. shares. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realogy Holdings Corp. -4.34% -37.87% -55.59% -56.35% -67.98% -45.91% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.67% 5.21% 11.36% 7.06% 0.43% 18.34%

For the past year Realogy Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Realogy Holdings Corp. beats Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2016, the company owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York City, New York.