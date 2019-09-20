Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) and FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Comparing side by side

As Property Management companies, Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) and FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy Holdings Corp. 8 0.13 N/A 0.74 7.04 FRP Holdings Inc. 50 22.77 N/A 0.43 115.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FRP Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Realogy Holdings Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of FRP Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy Holdings Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.4% FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1%

Risk & Volatility

Realogy Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.69 beta. In other hand, FRP Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Realogy Holdings Corp. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival FRP Holdings Inc. is 21 and its Quick Ratio is has 21. FRP Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Realogy Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Realogy Holdings Corp. and FRP Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 FRP Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 29.03% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of FRP Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of FRP Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realogy Holdings Corp. -6.96% -24.16% -60.26% -70.16% -76.32% -64.51% FRP Holdings Inc. -3.15% -7.03% 0.77% -1.84% -22.04% 7.76%

For the past year Realogy Holdings Corp. has -64.51% weaker performance while FRP Holdings Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors FRP Holdings Inc. beats Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.