Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Stake Increased by Okumus Fund Management Ltd; Laurion Capital Management LP Lifted Raytheon Co (Call) (RTN) Position

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (Call) (RTN) by 75.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 43,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 100,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, up from 57,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $185.27. About 1.14 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 3.26M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40,600 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (Call) (NYSE:TGT) by 176,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,300 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $22,700 was bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.