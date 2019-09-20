Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shares Declined While Kerrisdale Advisers Upped Its Stake; Advent Capital Management Has Cut Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding by $18.75 Million; Stock Declined

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 274.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 238,767 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 63,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 1.87 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $379.75. About 2.76 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corporation by 4,350 shares to 26,329 shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (Prn) by 508,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Capital Invest (Prn).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 563,936 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $42.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,596 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

