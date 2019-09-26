Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Lifted Stake by $59.96 Million as Share Price Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $6.56 Million

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 39.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 86,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 133,862 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18 million, down from 220,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 3.62 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 06/03/2018 – Treasury Voices Worries Over Qualcomm Takeover (Audio); 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 2345.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 8.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.93M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.65M, up from 365,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 2.85M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 52,748 shares to 112,446 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.16 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares with value of $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M..

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Call) by 1.34 million shares to 96,700 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 102,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,104 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.