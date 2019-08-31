Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Upped Its Position by $6.27 Million; Delta Capital Management Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Stake

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 3.11 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,923 are owned by Cypress Group. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Usca Ria Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cambridge Inv reported 139,621 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc stated it has 126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 97,507 shares. Fairfax Holdings Can reported 298,000 shares stake. Capital Ww owns 40.98M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.91M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet North America Advisors Sa stated it has 0.22% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Private Asset stated it has 2.3% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.21M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Lc has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Micron (MU) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Now’s The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

