Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Boosted Stake; Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position by $1.49 Million

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 34,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,684 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 118,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 929,232 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT EXPANDING CORN PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS U.S. CRUSHING CAPACITY RAN ABOVE 95% IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 12/03/2018 – U.S. farmers seek approval of $1.51 bln GMO corn settlement with Syngenta

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 1.18 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Young Ray G. 23,657 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.56 million for 15.01 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.97 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs holds 20,460 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth reported 2,472 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Guggenheim Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 415,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 557,489 shares. 15,383 are held by United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Homrich Berg holds 0.05% or 24,216 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest reported 3.09% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 531 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 46,805 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc invested in 81,255 shares. Thomasville Bancshares accumulated 5,727 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 3.1% or 56.29M shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt holds 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 16,990 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 16,000 shares to 31,746 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 173,862 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 13,159 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership invested in 1.79 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd owns 6,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Holding reported 0.01% stake. 6,083 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% stake. Edgepoint Inv Inc invested in 17.74 million shares or 2.21% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 8,376 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 12,655 shares. Hbk Invests LP reported 115,751 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.02% or 11.40 million shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Wednesday, May 8.