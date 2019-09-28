Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Boosted Stake by $1.23 Million; Wallace Capital Management Decreased Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $3.36 Million as Market Value Rose

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 274.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 238,767 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 63,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 3.18M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 25,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 182,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24M, down from 207,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 971,412 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $521.54M for 9.28 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $759.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 90,967 shares to 394,793 shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 433,064 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 668 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute reported 45,000 shares stake. Barclays Plc reported 183,732 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.03% or 573,405 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 21,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thornburg Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,711 shares. Korea Invest Corp accumulated 0% or 4,500 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 38,498 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 38,866 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 10,926 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,527 were reported by Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Thompson Inv Management Inc owns 0.04% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 29,700 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% or 15,035 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 17,023 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 16.84M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 50,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 37,356 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 59,100 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 3,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0% or 995,314 shares. 3,609 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 42,600 shares. Tremblant Capital Grp Inc Inc owns 3.96% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 8.93 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 332,389 shares. Advantage invested 0.89% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.04M shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $44.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,660 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 119,300 shares valued at $999,734 was bought by Schneider Ryan M..

