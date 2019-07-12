Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Share Value Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Has Increased by $17.91 Million Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Boosted by Harvest Management Llc

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $144.81. About 1.73M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17.74 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.21 million, up from 16.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $633.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 580,365 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Com reported 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martin & Inc Tn has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Johnson Financial Grp Inc invested in 8,582 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2.69M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. The Wisconsin-based First Business Fincl Ser has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 472,708 are owned by Alta Capital Management Limited Liability. Ibis Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 5,480 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust reported 86,295 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 771,994 shares. Kempner Mgmt Inc owns 33,620 shares. Carlson Cap LP holds 0.36% or 182,300 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru, Kentucky-based fund reported 113,824 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Company invested in 0.22% or 2,306 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” on March 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RLGY INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED LAW FIRM: Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Realogy Holdings Corp. – RLGY – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) and Encourages Realogy Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Realogy Holdings Corporation – RLGY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J had bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700 on Monday, May 6.