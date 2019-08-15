Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position Has Boosted by Okumus Fund Management Ltd; Old Dominion Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by $507,375 as Share Price Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 5.18M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 720,986 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,105 shares to 28,934 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

