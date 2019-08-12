Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding Held by Okumus Fund Management Ltd; Pfizer (PFE) Stake Has Increased by Commerce Bank

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $685.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 1.37M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 39,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 3.96 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.34 million, up from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 9.38 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. had bought 119,300 shares worth $999,734.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 248,994 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Two Sigma Ltd Llc owns 11,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 89,740 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 2.31 million shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 0% or 590,945 shares. Millennium Management Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 330,389 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Voloridge Management holds 0.05% or 153,856 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Raymond James reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 131,973 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 19,160 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va reported 148,108 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 19,081 shares stake. Edgar Lomax Co Va reported 4.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 618,325 are held by Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Miller Howard Invs Ny has 2.5% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,805 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 274,755 shares. M&T Financial Bank has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 1.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.18% or 251,272 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 1.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Doliver Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Legacy Private invested in 0.6% or 120,086 shares. 435,671 are held by Private Asset Mngmt Inc.