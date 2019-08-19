Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding Held by Okumus Fund Management Ltd; Hendley & Co Trimmed Its Position in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) as Shares Declined

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 1.15 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 178,503 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,331 are owned by Quantbot L P. First Manhattan Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 460 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa accumulated 0.17% or 3,005 shares. Ajo Lp reported 366,812 shares. Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,695 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 1.16M shares. Cadence Capital Lc invested in 0.14% or 20,537 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 251,592 shares. 971,031 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr L P. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 282 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 350 shares. Contravisory Management stated it has 5,646 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 79,938 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 10,036 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management Inc invested 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.