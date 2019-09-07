Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Increased Stake by $6.27 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shareholder Cim Has Boosted Holding by $1.25 Million as Stock Rose

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 2.59 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 328,357 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 647 shares to 21,167 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8.

