Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Its Position by $17.91 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Cyrusone (CONE) Share Price Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Increased Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 17.74M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.21 million, up from 16.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.64M market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 4.81 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 125,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 114,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 2.03 million shares traded or 130.46% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by Wojtaszek Gary J on Wednesday, February 27.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J had bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700 on Monday, May 6.

