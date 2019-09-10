Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holder Aperio Group Raised Its Holding; Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Raised Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (PEG) Holding

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (PEG) by 226.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 121,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 175,364 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 53,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 609,321 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 59.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 50,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 134,537 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 84,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $657.31M market cap company. The stock increased 8.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 1.83M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 2,200 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 1.15M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 765,221 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 690,315 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 0% stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 140 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 200,203 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,530 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 27,300 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 19,993 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Okumus Fund Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 8.19M shares. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,199 shares to 154,996 shares, valued at $46.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 497,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 864,573 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Monday, May 6 WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 176 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 19,893 shares. Smith Graham LP has 96,020 shares. Lsv Asset reported 1.67 million shares. Cibc owns 66,932 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 68,802 shares. Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 6,690 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 318 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 4,532 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 26,292 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1,348 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 929,606 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability holds 0.19% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 7,560 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 5,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 116,153 shares to 357,341 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 156,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,398 shares, and cut its stake in Northwestern Corp Com New.