Realogy Hldgs (Put) (RLGY) Stock Price Declined While Saba Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $3.24 Million; As First Solar (Put) (FSLR) Share Price Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Boosted Holding

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (RLGY) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 294,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.85 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $621.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 4.32 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in First Solar Inc (Put) (FSLR) by 42.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 75,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in First Solar Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.57. About 653,738 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (Call) (NYSE:HD) by 55,800 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (Put) (NYSE:DE) by 46,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Finance Svcs Corporation has 200 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.2% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Parkside Finance Bancorporation Trust owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,040 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Schroder Investment Grp accumulated 516,571 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 156,308 were reported by D E Shaw And. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 15,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset owns 6,100 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Advisors Asset invested in 0% or 2,930 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability owns 307,802 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Tortoise Investment holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. The Montana-based Da Davidson And Com has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Calamos Advisors Limited Company owns 690,007 shares. Qci Asset New York reported 100 shares.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 18.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $1 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $93.65M for 1.66 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -222.39% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider Schneider Ryan M. bought 119,300 shares worth $999,734.