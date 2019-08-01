RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) Reaches $1.49 52 Week Low; Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Had 2 Bulls

The stock of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.37 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.49 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $56.41 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $1.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.51 million less. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.0533 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4867. About 56,357 shares traded. RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) has declined 56.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.37% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Computacenter PLC (LON:CCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Computacenter PLC had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Berenberg. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Monday, April 29. The stock of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 8 to “Equal Weight”. See Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1025.00 New Target: GBX 1260.00 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1080.00 New Target: GBX 1450.00 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 940.00 New Target: GBX 1025.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1427.00 New Target: GBX 1300.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. The company has market cap of $56.41 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, and Games. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables clients to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

More notable recent RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RealNetworks to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results August 1 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Regular Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RealNetworks Appoints Jay Burrell as Chief Revenue Officer for Computer Vision – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold RealNetworks, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 14.62 million shares or 3.05% less from 15.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability invested 0% in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Towerview Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 75,000 shares. New York-based Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 5,900 shares. Axa reported 131,400 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Bridgeway reported 0.01% stake. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 69,185 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited reported 0% in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Millennium Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 27,752 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 424 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.17M shares. The Us-based Ancora Advsrs Llc has invested 0.05% in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Yakira Cap Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK).

More news for Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 431% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 13, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 1.64% or GBX 25 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1500. About 376,574 shares traded or 62.55% up from the average. Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CCC News: 09/03/2018 – Kuraray Completes Acquisition of Calgon Carbon; 06/03/2018 – Kuraray Deal for Calgon Carbon Gets CFIUS Approval; 06/03/2018 – CCC:CFIUS SAID NO UNRESOLVED NTNL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH MERGER; 09/03/2018 – News On Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC) Now Under 3405.TO; 09/03/2018 – OPENING DELAY: CCC (NYSE)-NEWS DISSEMINATION; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon Volume Surges More Than 16 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon: No Unresolved National Security Concerns With Deal; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon: CFIUS Review of Kuraray Deal Complete; 05/03/2018 Calgon Carbon Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average