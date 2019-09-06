Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Both Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Verona Pharma plc beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 2 of the 3 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.