Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

We are comparing Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Personalis Inc. 20 9.19 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 31.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Personalis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Personalis Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.