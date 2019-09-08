Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Both Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.88 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively NanoString Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $30.5, with potential upside of 22.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.