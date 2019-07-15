Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

As Biotechnology companies, Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 49.32 N/A -2.92 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.55 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Realm Therapeutics Plc and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Realm Therapeutics Plc and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 102.20% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Realm Therapeutics Plc and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.35% and 81% respectively. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.