Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Since Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Realm Therapeutics Plc and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Realm Therapeutics Plc and Immunic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 147.37% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Immunic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.35% and 1.6%. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.