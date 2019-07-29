Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

We are contrasting Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 49.51 N/A -2.92 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 19.60 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Realm Therapeutics Plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.