Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Demonstrates Realm Therapeutics Plc and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $82.67, while its potential upside is 53.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Realm Therapeutics Plc and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.35% and 99.2% respectively. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.