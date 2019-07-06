Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Both Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 53.37 N/A -2.92 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 12.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Realm Therapeutics Plc and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Realm Therapeutics Plc and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Cerecor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cerecor Inc.’s potential upside is 94.44% and its consensus target price is $10.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Realm Therapeutics Plc and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.35% and 51.3% respectively. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 6 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.