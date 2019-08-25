Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Axcella Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 188.83% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Axcella Health Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.