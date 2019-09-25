Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 361.24 N/A -0.77 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Institutional investors held 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Comparatively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.