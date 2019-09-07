Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Realm Therapeutics Plc and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Realm Therapeutics Plc and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.