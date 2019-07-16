Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 49.69 N/A -2.92 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 79.49 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Realm Therapeutics Plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 76.06% and its consensus price target is $2.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc was more bullish than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.