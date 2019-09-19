Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Contrasting side by side

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 21.37 N/A -4.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $55, while its potential upside is 142.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Realm Therapeutics Plc and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.35% and 88.1% respectively. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.3% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance while Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.