Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 69.47 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.