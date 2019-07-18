Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Contrasting side by side

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 51.35 N/A -2.92 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1921.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Realm Therapeutics Plc and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 31.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.