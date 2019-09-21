Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Realm Therapeutics Plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Realm Therapeutics Plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 86.45% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.35% and 78.8%. Insiders held roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.