Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc has 46.35% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Realm Therapeutics Plc and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Realm Therapeutics Plc and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Realm Therapeutics Plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Realm Therapeutics Plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

Dividends

Realm Therapeutics Plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.