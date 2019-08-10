Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc has 46.35% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Realm Therapeutics Plc and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Realm Therapeutics Plc and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Realm Therapeutics Plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

The potential upside of the peers is 137.53%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Realm Therapeutics Plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Realm Therapeutics Plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc’s rivals beat Realm Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 4 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.