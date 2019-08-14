Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 23.03 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.