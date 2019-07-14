Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparing side by side

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 49.69 N/A -2.92 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.64 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Realm Therapeutics Plc and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.08, while its potential upside is 108.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has 78.38% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.