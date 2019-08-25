Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Comparing side by side

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 8 2.22 N/A -4.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares. Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders are 31.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.