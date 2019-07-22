Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 53.37 N/A -2.92 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 3.78 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $66.33, while its potential upside is 6.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 31.1%. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.