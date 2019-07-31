Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Comparison side by side

Both Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 444.39 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Realm Therapeutics Plc and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Realm Therapeutics Plc and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.35% and 48.6% respectively. About 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.