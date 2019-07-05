Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparison side by side

Both Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 53.37 N/A -2.92 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 161.40 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Realm Therapeutics Plc and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 45.86% and its consensus target price is $61.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Realm Therapeutics Plc and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.35% and 86.1% respectively. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.