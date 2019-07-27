Real Estate Management Services Trimmed Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Stake by $1.69 Million; Dupont Capital Management Stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Cut as Share Value Rose

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 112,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 428,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 1.22M shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 80,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,824 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22M, down from 286,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 1.40M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 580,947 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,301 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Eii Capital Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 99,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Heitman Real Secs Ltd has invested 2.67% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Morgan Stanley holds 26,881 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 30,089 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 22,896 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Assetmark accumulated 98 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Waterfront Cap Prtnrs Limited stated it has 1.56% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Amica Mutual Insurance Company reported 70,480 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 36,260 shares to 337,170 shares, valued at $25.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Lc invested in 189,945 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,660 shares. Fort LP reported 22,926 shares stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 26,200 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 301,100 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 110 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated accumulated 13,800 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.05% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.1% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 52,961 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 5,550 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.16% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Sigma Planning owns 6,566 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 108,720 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 118,103 shares. 18,089 were accumulated by Wilen Inv Management.