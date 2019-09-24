Real Estate Management Services Trimmed Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Position; Weis Markets (WMK) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Weis Markets Inc (WMK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.48, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 52 funds started new or increased holdings, while 51 sold and decreased equity positions in Weis Markets Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 11.06 million shares, up from 10.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Weis Markets Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 34 Increased: 33 New Position: 19.

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) stake by 17.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 54,800 shares as Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 261,200 shares with $3.87M value, down from 316,000 last quarter. Empire State Realty Trust now has $5.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 504,955 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.08M for 15.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 27,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 175,767 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested 0.36% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Yorktown And Rech has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 16,397 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 73,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eii Cap holds 15,911 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Brighton Jones Limited Liability invested in 33,191 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 1,301 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 2.28 million shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 4.29M were reported by Heitman Real Estate Secs Ltd. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 84,472 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 127,057 shares.

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It has a 16.53 P/E ratio. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Price Freeze, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts.

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. for 74,992 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 80,223 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.92% invested in the company for 24,345 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 30,189 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $91,420 activity.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 70,550 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) has declined 29.77% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – EXPANSION TO FOCUS ON SHANGHAI AND HONG KONG FOR NOW: WEIS; 02/05/2018 – Voluntary Recall of Certain Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chips Because of Possible Milk Allergen; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37