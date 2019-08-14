Real Estate Management Services Trimmed City Office Reit (CIO) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Has Lifted Holding

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 510,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, down from 751,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 527,754 shares traded or 126.74% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,041 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,221 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 20,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood invested in 8.96% or 645,699 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund reported 3.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Live Your Vision Ltd reported 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bailard holds 2.08% or 176,404 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 72,729 shares. Cutler Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.48% or 6,150 shares. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 14.07% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 9,916 shares stake. North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth has invested 2.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.38% or 793,794 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Ltd stated it has 37,367 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 207,600 shares. Iberiabank Corp has 1.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bkd Wealth Limited Company holds 49,410 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,145 shares to 26,864 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 74,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,599 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: