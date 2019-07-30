Real Estate Management Services Trimmed By $2.37 Million Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake; Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Shorts Up By 4.54%

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 32.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 107,600 shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 220,900 shares with $5.02M value, down from 328,500 last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $7.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 1.36 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) had an increase of 4.54% in short interest. ABG’s SI was 1.85M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.54% from 1.77 million shares previously. With 209,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG)’s short sellers to cover ABG’s short positions. The SI to Asbury Automotive Group Inc’s float is 10.44%. The stock increased 5.61% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.52. About 247,966 shares traded or 100.27% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 13.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q REV. $1.61B, EST. $1.58B; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – INTEND TO DISCUSS CONCERNS WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 06/03/2018 New Jersey Drug Treatment Centers Directory Expansion Continues With Asbury Park; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Appoints Thomas J. Reddin as New Chair of Board’s Governance & Nominating Committee; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNANCE OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE DUE TO SCOTT THOMPSON’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL USED VEHICLE REVENUE $484.6 MLN VS $461.8 MLN

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 10.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. DELOACH THOMAS C JR sold $645,060 worth of stock.

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 72,970 shares. Assetmark reported 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). 3.37M were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 17,178 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 14,948 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.02% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 30,080 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,122 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) or 6,963 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 5,994 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 1,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macroview Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 49 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shareholders Booked A 35% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “American Homes 4 Rent Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Homes 4 Rent Q2 same-home core NOI rises 3.6% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Demystifying The Powerful Preferred Stock Universe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.