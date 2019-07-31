Real Estate Management Services Stake in Rayonier (RYN) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Boosted Stake by $1.14 Million as Valuation Declined

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 1.34 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 99,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 101,226 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56 million for 61.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.

