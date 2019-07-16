Real Estate Management Services Stake in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (KW) Has Lowered by $4.86 Million as Shares Rose; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Value Declined While Hendley & Co Cut Its Holding by $2.09 Million

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (KW) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 231,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71 million, down from 685,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 133,670 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 2.85M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Increases Qtrly Div; 27/04/2018 – PASSENGER SUES SOUTHWEST AIRLINES OVER LAST WEEK’S FATAL ENGINE EXPLOSION -BLOOMBERG; 17/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia with blown engine; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 18/04/2018 – A Southwest plane had a similar issue in 2016; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton Calls for Hearing on Airline Safety Following Fatality on Southwest Airlines Flight and `60 Minutes’; 07/03/2018 Southwest Airlines Honors Its New Orleans Service With State-Themed Tribute, Unveiling Louisiana One Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.01 million for 9.54 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest, Nebraska-based fund reported 11,729 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Lc has 78,042 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Allied Advisory Services holds 31,370 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Conning Inc owns 10,130 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn invested in 0.06% or 8,630 shares. Korea Invest Corp owns 215,031 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.58% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 85,370 shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 7,483 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc reported 4,802 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Dubuque State Bank Trust holds 0.01% or 1,275 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 73 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 98,976 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.75 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 RICKS MARY sold $1.35 million worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 68,999 shares. Another trade for 13,500 shares valued at $282,555 was made by Bowen Trevor on Wednesday, March 20.