Real Estate Management Services Stake In Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Was Has Raised; Motco Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 666,136 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola

Motco increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 9,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 66,992 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, up from 57,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84M shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 334,600 shares to 176,111 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) by 54,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,200 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Real Estate Investment Trusts: Understanding Why REITs Pay High Yields – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) CEO Jerry Sweeney on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brandywine Realty Trust declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2017. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brandywine: Profit For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Look At Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 35,679 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Maryland-based Proshare Llc has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 0.01% or 8,700 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 1.50 million shares. 404,503 are held by Asset Management One. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 276,946 shares. 43,570 were reported by M&T Commercial Bank Corp. Waterfront Lc stated it has 1.77 million shares or 4.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.02% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Sei Investments owns 203,113 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 33,932 shares. 1.73 million are held by Renaissance Ltd Liability. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 140,576 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 187,504 shares or 0% of the stock.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Limited Term Tax Exempt Admiral Shs (VMLUX) by 40,301 shares to 624,348 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Inc (NYSE:UTX) by 40,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,554 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.