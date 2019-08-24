Real Estate Management Services Position in Equinix (EQIX) Has Trimmed by $3.52 Million; Kahn Brothers Group Lowered Stake in Exxon Mobile (XOM) by $20.04 Million as Stock Value Declined

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobile (XOM) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 19,574 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58B, down from 19,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobile for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 7,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 9,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 351,369 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 88,431 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 797 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa has 51,245 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd owns 1,849 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sei Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 89,264 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Conning has 1,398 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 2,600 shares. Bessemer reported 1,905 shares. Allstate Corporation invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Davidson Investment Advisors accumulated 1,261 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.